Grenfell Tower inquiry scrutinises firefighter training for ‘stay-put’ blocks

The firefighter who led the initial response to the Grenfell Tower fire has told an inquiry he received no training on evacuating tall buildings with a stay-put policy. Michael Dowden, the watch manager with North Kensington red watch, was the first incident commander on the scene when the inferno began on June 14 2017. It is feared that the London Fire Brigade’s failure to abandon stay-put advice to residents for nearly two hours could have contributed to the death toll.

A Fire Action sign inside the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Credit: Karim Rkik/PA

Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry into the blaze, took Mr Dowden through national policy guidance and asked him if he had specific training on certain points. Mr Dowden said he was not aware of the document’s existence.

One included: “Incident commanders should understand when a partial or full evacuation strategy might become necessary in a residential building where a stay-put policy is normally in place.” Asked if, as an incident commander, he had received such training, Mr Dowden replied after a long pause: “As an incident commander I cannot remember any time I have actually been on a training course that would facilitate that.” Chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick asked: “Did anyone give you any help or advice in understanding when it might be necessary to have a full evacuation, things to look out for, or was it just down to your personal experience?” He replied: “I don’t think I’ve had any input from any individual, the only way I could relate to that is reference back to our internal high-rise policy, particularly around when compartmentation fails etc, but I don’t think I’ve been in a training environment when that’s been referenced.” Mr Millett asked if it would be fair to say that training was “a lot about what the policy contained but you weren’t trained in how to implement it”, Mr Dowden replied: “I would say that is a fair comment.” Mr Millett asked the firefighter: “Mr Dowden, did you ever receive training on the evacuation of people from the upper floors of high-rise buildings who may have mobility difficulties?”

Firefighters spray water on Grenfell Tower Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Mr Dowden responded: “Not on the practical application but more theory-based.” Mr Dowden’s training record was then brought on to the screen, showing several sessions he led on tackling high-rise blazes in previous years. He was listed as a “lecturer”, but said the contents of his lessons were never checked by supervisors or superiors, only auditors who visited occasionally. Mr Millett asked him: “How could you know that the lectures that you were giving to your firefighters about high-rise firefighting were effective?” He replied: “I suppose the only way that I could ever really do that is to see how they apply themselves on the fireground.” The inquiry lawyer said: “Leaving it to the fireground of an actual incident? Might that not be a bit late?”

Firefighters’ helmets on the ground during a minute’s silence near Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)