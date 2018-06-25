Hermes couriers deemed workers and not self-employed in ‘gig economy’ ruling

An employment tribunal has found that a group of 65 Hermes couriers are workers, not self-employed, in a “landmark” ruling. The GMB union said it was its latest legal triumph against “bogus” self-employment in the so-called gig economy. The Leeds tribunal found that a group of Hermes couriers were workers and were entitled to employment rights and to receive the national minimum wage and holiday pay. The GMB described it as a landmark ruling, which will potentially affect thousands of Hermes couriers.

The couriers have been deemed not to be self-employed in the ruling Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The ruling affects the 65 couriers who have already brought claims, but is likely to impact upon the wider network of 14,500 Hermes couriers who are engaged under the same contracts, said the GMB. Tim Roache, GMB general secretary, said: “This is yet another ruling that shows the gig economy for what it is, old-fashioned exploitation under a shiny new facade. “Bosses can’t just pick and choose which laws to obey. “Workers’ right were hard won, and the GMB isn’t about to sit back and let them be eroded or removed by the latest loophole employers have come up with to make a few extra quid. “Not only will this judgment directly affect more than 14,000 Hermes couriers across the country, it’s another nail in the coffin of the exploitative bogus self-employment model which is increasingly rife across the UK. “We urge Hermes to sit down with us and let’s have meaning discussion.” A Hermes spokesman said: “We will carefully review the tribunal’s decision, but we are likely to appeal it given that it goes against previous decisions, our understanding of the witness evidence and what we believe the law to be.

