I have no intention of going anywhere, says Commons Speaker Bercow

Commons Speaker John Bercow has faced down his critics by insisting that he has “no intention of going anywhere”.

Mr Bercow was elected in June 2009 and promised to only serve for nine years, a commitment he has since reneged on.

As the ninth anniversary of his election passed, Mr Bercow told a reception in Speaker’s House at the Palace of Westminster: “Notwithstanding occasional rumours to the contrary, I have got absolutely no intention of going anywhere.”

He abandoned that commitment ahead of the 2017 snap election but allegations of bullying by former members of his staff – denied by the Speaker – have led to fresh calls for him to quit.