- ITV Report
Justin Webb turns air blue with Jeremy Hunt name blunder
A presenter on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme blundered by pronouncing the surname of Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as “C***”.
Justin Webb made the error while reading out a newspaper story about the Health and Social Care Secretary.
Listeners heard him say: “The paper says that Health Secretary Jeremy C*** … Hunt is understood to favour a cap on social care.”
Webb claimed he had “swerved” away from pronouncing the full four-letter word, but listeners were convinced they had heard it.
He was reading out a story from the Daily Express during the programme’s review of newspapers and news websites.
It is not the first time a Today presenter has been embarrassed by the Health Secretary’s name.
James Naughtie made the error while Mr Hunt was culture secretary.