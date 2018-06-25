Labour calls for rail public ownership ‘as quickly as possible’

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted train companies need to be put under public ownership as soon as possible as Labour launched a Rail Mayhem campaign day. Commuters across the country are being targeted by activists on the first working day that the East Coast mainline comes back under public control. Trains on the route between London and Scotland are being run by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Operator of Last Resort, branded as

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), following the failure of the Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) franchise.

Speaking after handing out leaflets at London’s King’s Cross station, Mr Corbyn said the rail system needed change. “We need it publicly owned and under public control, and we need it as quickly as possible. “It really is time that we the public owned and ran the railways.

“We pay for the infrastructure, we do the investment, we own an awful lot of it, we should own the whole lot.” Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, repeated calls for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to quit.

