Legal process not the way to go over illegal immigrants – Trump

US president Donald Trump has said the legal due process given to people caught trying to cross the US border illegally is dysfunctional and “not the way to go”. Mr Trump said in a series of tweets that “Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go – will always be disfunctional”.

The US leader said people trying to gain entry “must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the US illegally” and that children should be sent back to their home countries. He adds that “If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s tracks”.

