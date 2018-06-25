New York Times investigation finds 'Syrian government dropped a chlorine bomb' in Douma

On April 7, a chemical attack killed 49 people including 11 children, in Douma, Syria.

The attack triggered retaliatory strikes by the US, UK and France against some of the Syrian regime's chemical facilities.

The Syrian government issued a firm denial, describing the claims of poison as "fabrications" and Russia accused the UK of "faking a chemical attack".

Through using augmented reality to provide greater detail, an investigation by the New York Times has found that 'the Syrian government dropped a chlorine bomb'.