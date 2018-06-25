NI Secretary: Stormont getting closer to restoration of institutions

Every day Northern Ireland is getting closer to the restoration of powersharing, the Secretary of State said.

She met EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday and said it allowed her to set out the sensitivities in Northern Ireland and the need to maintain the constitutional integrity of the whole UK.

She added they were working constantly on addressing the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

“I meet with all party leaders very regularly, and I know that there is a real desire and wish to get people back into Stormont and have that Executive in place.