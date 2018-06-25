Rail boss David Horne insists his appointment at LNER is ‘right thing to do’

LNER began operating the vital route between London and Scotland on Sunday after VTEC’s deal to pay the Government £3.3 billion to run services was ended early because the bid was too ambitious.

David Horne was managing director of VTEC and was handed the same title at nationalised operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) as part of the transition.

The former boss of failed rail franchise Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) has described his appointment as head of its publicly owned replacement as “the right thing to do”.

In an interview with the Press Association, Mr Horne stressed that he “was not involved” in the 2013/14 bidding process and only joined the company at the beginning of 2015.

“In these circumstances, it’s absolutely the right thing to do,” he said.

He explained that stability and continuity are “really important” for LNER.

“The fact I’m transferring and everybody in the company is transferring will give us stability so we can remain focused on ensuring that we continue to deliver a successful train service for our customers,” Mr Horne said.

With the transition date only announced by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on May 16, LNER has had “a really short period of time to prepare”, he said.

“Normally when you change a franchise you have a lot longer.”

VTEC, a joint venture between Stagecoach (90%) and Virgin (10%), began operating in March 2015.

The firms agreed to pay the Government £3.3 billion to run trains until 2023, but the contract was ended prematurely after they failed to achieve revenue targets.

LNER will operate until a public-private partnership takes responsibility for both trains and track operations in 2020.

The switch from VTEC to LNER is costing an estimated £8 million, which includes marketing, rebranding and IT set up.

VTEC is the third private operator to fail to complete the full length of a contract to run East Coast services.