Seven hurt as car crashes outside church in Dublin

An ambulance in the grounds of the church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin (Niall Carson/PA) Credit: PA

A man has described how a group of people became trapped under a car following a crash in the grounds of a church in Dublin. Seven people were injured, including two critically, after the vehicle collided with pedestrians. Gardai said the driver of the car fell ill and struck the group at 10.20am on Monday. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Church of Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, west Dublin, where mourners had gathered for a funeral.

A damaged vehicle in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, south Dublin Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Witness and mourner Larry Noonan said that other people jumped out of the way to avoid the collision. Mr Noonan, from Blackrock in south Dublin, said: “There was about 200 people standing around waiting for the hearse to arrive when there was a rumble of noise, it sounded like the church was collapsing, the sound was unbelievable and then we saw people rushing back. “It was only about 20 feet away from me – it was packed with people – and then we discovered it was a car and people were underneath it. I believe there was about eight people injured. “Some people were very seriously injured. “People were trying to lift the car, but it was jammed against the wall.

