The UK basks in sunshine as heatwave sweeps across the country

A heatwave which could produce the hottest temperatures this year is sweeping across the UK.

After a weekend of wall-to-wall sunshine around the country, temperatures in London may hit around 29C in line with sunny holiday hot spots in southern Spain.

Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said it is possible the hottest day for the year for all parts of the UK could be bettered this week.

He added: "There is a fairly good chance we will see the hottest day so far. There is a chance it could possibly be tomorrow."

The highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year is 29.1 Celsius at St James Park, central London, on April 19.