Taoiseach backs Christine Lagarde’s call for more gender equality on bank boards

Gender balance and diversity on boards of financial institutions “will perhaps lead to better decision making and fewer unnecessary risks”, Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar has said. The Taoiseach made the comments after the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged the Irish government to look at its banks and financial institutions to ensure greater gender equality on its boards. IMF director Christine Lagarde was in Dublin on Monday to open an event to mark 20 years since the adoption of the euro single currency. Ms Lagarde also held a private meeting with Mr Varadkar before making statements at Government Buildings.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Varadkar said: “Madame Lagarde told me about the important work she is doing to advance gender equality, including in placing it at the centre of the IMF’s work. “In employment terms, the participation rate for Irish women has recovered in recent years, but still lags being many of our partners and peers. This needs to change. “This month, the Government will approve the General Scheme of Gender Pay Gap Bill which will promote transparency on wage levels – initially for large employers, more than 250 employees, but extending over time to smaller employers. “We will also establish a business-led group charged with increasing the representation of women on boards of the largest Irish publicly listed companies. “For State Boards we’re already making good progress, 52% of those appointed in 2017 were female, bringing average female representation on State Boards to just under 40% by year-end.

Leo Varadkar meets Christine Lagarde in his office at Government Buildings, Dublin Credit: Niall Carson/PA