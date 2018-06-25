Terror survivors seek creation of new fund, claiming current system is broken

Terror survivors have called for the creation of a new fund to help attack victims and bereaved families, claiming that the current system is broken. Survivors Against Terror published a report on Monday – highlighting issues of fraud, inefficiency and inequity within the existing funding structures. Founded by survivors and bereaved relatives of victims of Islamist bombings, IRA attacks and far-right extremist murders, the group want a new British Survivors Fund established. Travis Frain, a steering group member of Survivors Against Terror – who was seriously injured in the Westminster Bridge attack, said: “When terror strikes, British people want to help.

“One of our first instincts following attacks is to raise money to help those affected – but the present system is broken. “Each attack sees multiple fundraising responses, some real, some fake, some high profile, some more amateur. Too often it feels like potluck who gets help and who doesn’t. “As a result, the public don’t know how to help, fraud has been facilitated and money is not being spent efficiently. “It has also left people like myself and my friends being forced to use student loans or relying on the goodwill of close friends and family to pay for counselling and treatment for our injuries. “It shouldn’t be like this.”

The report highlights how following the Manchester Arena attack, fundraising site JustGiving placed more than 200 accounts in quarantine, after the Charity Commission warned fraudsters were trying to exploit public generosity. Amid the same concerns, it also notes that after the London Bridge attack, JustGiving deleted three appeals and placed 43 in quarantine. The group said the British Survivors Fund would be loosely modelled on the existing Disasters Emergency Committee and the London Emergencies Trust. Focusing on public fundraising instead of statutory compensation, the report argues that the fund should be live within hours of an attack in the UK or involving British victims, ready to help individuals and charities supporting them, and also widely supported by the media. This would mean more money would be raised, the cash would be better spent, and the public presented with a better opportunity to help those in need, the group said.

