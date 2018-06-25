Thousands flee as flames race across California

Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as they raced across dry brush in rural northern California.

The Pawnee Fire, which broke out on Saturday near the community of Clearlake Oaks, has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burns across about 12 square miles.

Authorities have ordered people to evacuate all homes in the Spring Valley area, where about 3,000 people live.

“What we’re stressing is that people, when they get the evacuation order, they heed it immediately and get out and stay out until it is safe to return,” said state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion chief Jonathan Cox.

“This is one of four large fires burning in northern California. It’s a good reminder that fire season is upon us.”