Timings confirmed for Prince Louis’ christening on July 9

Kensington Palace has confirmed the timings for the christening of Prince Louis. The youngest member of the royal family was born on April 23 and will be christened in a service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, on July 9. A statement from the palace said the service is due to take place from 4pm and last around 40 minutes with further details announced on the day.

Louis, a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is fifth in line to the throne and a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. George was also christened in the Chapel Royal, but Charlotte was baptised at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on St George’s Day, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Prince Louis will be christened in the same gown used for George, pictured, and Charlotte Credit: John Stillwell/PA