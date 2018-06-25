Tributes paid to Briton killed in Cyprus hit-and-run

Tributes have been paid to a 39-year-old British man who was killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run in Cyprus.

Charlie Birch, from Powys, Wales, was struck by a car as he walked along a road near Paphos with a 32-year-old man at about 2.30am.

Cyprus Police said the older man, who was named locally as Mr Birch, died at the scene while the other man was injured and taken to hospital in Paphos with non life-threatening injuries.

The force said two people, a 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, are facing charges of premeditated murder.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Birch on Facebook.