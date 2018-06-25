Trump immigration policies defended by attorney general amid protests

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has defended the Trump administration’s immigration policies while hundreds of protesters rallied outside a conference in Nevada.

Mr Sessions called on Congress to act over the issue and asserted that many children were brought to the border by violent gang members.

Speaking at a school-safety conference in Reno, Mr Sessions said the crisis at the border is a “difficult and frustrating situation” that requires Congress to act.

“Children have indeed borne much of the burden of our broken immigration system,” he told the National Association of School Resource Officers.

He continued: “Get this. More than 80% of the children crossing our borders are coming by themselves, without parents or guardians, often sent with a paid smuggler. We can only guess how many never make it to our border during that dangerous journey.”

The compassionate thing to do, he said, is to protect children from violence and drugs, put criminals in jail and secure borders. He called the alternative, having open borders, “both radical and dangerous”.

Drug cartels, Mr Sessions said, “take advantage of our generosity and … use children to smuggle their drugs into our country as well”.