Trump ruffles feathers after Red Hen restaurant kicks out Sarah Huckabee Sanders

US president Donald Trump has criticised a Virginia restaurant which asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration. Mr Trump said in a tweet that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, “should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders”. “I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” added Mr Trump, who has in the past said he prefers eating at fast food chains rather than independent eateries because he trusts them more over germs.

Images of the restaurant, a three-hour-drive from Washington, appear to show no evidence of serious disrepair, with clean-looking green awnings and white paint on the doors and trim. Ms Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant by its owner on Friday evening because she worked for Mr Trump. She said she “politely left” and that the owner’s “actions say far more about her than about me”. The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, but she told The Washington Post that her reasons for booting out Ms Sanders included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew she had defended Mr Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

