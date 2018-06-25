Uber’s legal bid to avoid being banished in London begins

Uber’s appeal against the decision not to renew its licence in London will begin on Monday.

The hearing will be held at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and will last for several days.

Transport for London (TfL) told the taxi-hailing app firm in September last year it would not renew its licence due to concerns over public safety and security.

These included: the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences; how drivers’ medical certificates were obtained; how criminal record checks were carried out and its use of technology which allegedly helped it evade law enforcement officials.

The chief magistrate will decide whether Uber is “fit and proper” to hold an operator licence in London now, rather than whether TfL’s decision was correct in September.