Best sellers versus most watched: How online music videos have changed the way we rank singles

Artists are set to be rewarded for their music videos in an overhaul of the way in which chart music is compiled.

Streaming and downloading of videos on YouTube, Spotify, Tidal and iTunes will now be recognised the UK's Official Charts company revealed.

The change will come into play on Friday as the official singles countdown is revealed on BBC1.

So how do top ten artists compare when ranked according to sales versus music videos?

UK's top ten million-selling singles