US supreme court declines to hear Making A Murderer case

The US supreme court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder which was featured in the Netflix series Making A Murderer. The court’s decision not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey. Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he’d joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

The US supreme court Credit: AP

His attorneys said he is borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial ordered. Dassey’s attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they would have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one. Wisconsin officials had urged the supreme court not to take the case, telling the court it should not second-guess Wisconsin courts’ determination that Dassey’s confession was voluntary. Prosecutors noted that Dassey’s mother gave investigators permission to speak with him, that Dassey agreed to it, and that during the interview investigators used only standard techniques such as adopting a sympathetic tone and encouraging honesty. Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel said in a statement that his office was “pleased” with the Supreme Court’s decision not to take the case. He said: “We hope the family and friends of Ms Halbach can find comfort in knowing this ordeal has finally come to a close.” Dassey’s attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they would have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.

