Prince William recreates the Duchess of Cambridge's childhood snap in Jordan

The Duke of Cambridge made a pilgrimage to the spot in a Roman ruined city in Jordan where his wife posed for a picture when just a little girl. William spoke about how Kate “loved” living in Jordan as a youngster, when he arrived in the country on Tuesday – the first day of an historic visit to the Middle East.

And he was able to see for himself the beautifully preserved first century Roman city of Jerash where the duchess, father Michael and sister Pippa visited in the 1980s and posed as a trio for a picture. The duke strolled along the site’s famous cardo maximus – the city’s main thoroughfare lined with columns and still paved with the original stones complete in places with the groves worn by chariots. William was joined by Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and when he reached the spot where the picture was taken he stopped and looked at a 2ft by 3ft enlargement of the image, released just before the Cambridges married in 2011.

Kate, aged four, with her father Michael Middleton and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan Credit: The Middleton Family

The second-in-line to the throne laughed as he looked at the picture and then pointing at the image of Mr Middleton said to the Crown Prince: “Michael’s looking very smart in his flip-flops.” In scorching sunshine and dressed in a smart casual look of jacket, shirt, trousers and sunglasses William recreated the photo by standing in the same spot as his wife when a child. He smiled and said: “Need to come back with the family for this shot.”

