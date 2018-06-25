William to be offered scones and ‘very good tea from England’ at Jerusalem hotel

Rocket-proof glass, freshly made scones and the finest tea shipped from England will be among the facilities on offer to make the Duke of Cambridge’s hotel stay enjoyable and safe.

William will be staying at Jerusalem’s King David hotel during his visit to Israel, which has welcomed world leaders, royalty and famous faces from across the globe.

Sheldon Ritz, the hotel’s director of operations, writing in the Jewish News, revealed some of the preparations that go on behind the scenes for a high-profile guest such as the duke.

He said: “We cater to people from all over the world, for example, for Chinese visitors we do sticky rice for breakfast, so we’re going to bring him some very good tea from England, the best we can buy, and we won’t forget the milk!