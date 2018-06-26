106 BMW drivers saw car stall or cut out due to electrical fault, MPs told

There have been 106 reports to May from UK BMW drivers of their car stalling or cutting out in relation to an electrical fault connected to a fatal crash, MPs have heard.

BMW UK chief executive Graeme Grieve told the Transport Committee that it had received the 106 complaints in relation to the cars’ B+ battery connector.

He said corrosion problems with the connector became apparent over time when he appeared before the committee as it investigates the timeline of BMW’s recall.

The recall followed BMW noticing an issue with the connection between the B+ cable and the power distribution box in 2016.

The connection can become damaged by wear and heat and would normally result in the car not starting after parking, but has happened while the car is in motion.

Mr Grieve said the company first had an “active discussion” with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in January of last year – 15 months after it first became aware of the problem.

BMW then extended this to a safety recall in October 2017 with the agreement of the DVSA, applying to petrol vehicles built between December 2009 and August 2011.