Allow e-cigarettes on hospital sites – leading doctors

Smokers should be permitted to use e-cigarettes on NHS sites, leading doctors have said. Meanwhile, smoking cessation services should be an “opt out” element of a smoker’s NHS care, according to a new report on how the NHS treats smoking addiction. Such a move could double quit rates, the authors said. The report from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) also calls for e-cigarettes to be used on NHS sites to support smokers to remain smoke-free.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It said that at present smokers are admitted and discharged without being asked if they are a smoker or offered help to quit. The report also calls for new legislation requiring hospitals to implement completely smoke-free grounds because adherence to current guidance is “patchy”. Meanwhile the RCP, which is currently hosting its Innovation in Medicine conference in London, has also called for all healthcare training to include information on smoking cessation. It said that stop smoking services delivered separately from mainstream NHS services “may now not be the best approach”. In England, responsibility for these services was transferred to local authorities in 2013 and funding has since fallen “dramatically”, it added.

One in four hospital patients are smokers costing hospitals £1 billion a year Credit: PA

“Treating the more than one million smokers who are admitted to hospitals every year represents a unique opportunity for the NHS to improve patients’ lives, while also saving money,” said Professor John Britton, chair of the RCP’s Tobacco Advisory Group and lead editor of the report. “For too long the NHS has failed to take responsibility for smoking, while prioritising other, less effective activity. “Smoking, the biggest avoidable cause of death and disability in the UK, is hiding in plain sight in our hospitals and other NHS services; the NHS must end the neglect of this huge opportunity to improve our nation’s health.” Commenting on the report, Duncan Selbie, chief executive at Public Health England, said: “One in four hospital patients are smokers costing hospitals £1 billion a year.

The report calls for new legislation requiring hospitals to implement completely smoke-free grounds. Credit: PA