Bank of America to relocate London executives to Paris as part of Brexit plans

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) is relocating three senior executives to Paris as it prepares to shift some of its investment banking operations out of the UK ahead of Brexit.

The bank said in an internal memo that the London-based staff members would make the move in 2019, while “further leadership appointments will be announced in due course”.

“I am pleased to announce, as we advance our Brexit preparations, several leadership appointments that will take effect as we establish operations in Europe,” chief operating officer Tom Montag said in the note to staff on Tuesday.

The head of BAML’s global fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) sales division Sanaz Zaimi will be among those relocated to the Paris office to serve as the country executive, alongside the co-head of EMEA G10 foreign exchange trading Vanessa Holtz.

Ms Holtz will also take on responsibilities as the head of EU FICC trading, while Othmane Kabbaj will become head of EU FICC sales.

BAML is also expected to start moving staff to Dublin – which will serve as its post-Brexit EU hub – next month.

Around 125 UK staff working in control and support function roles including finance, risk, compliance, tech and operations as well as wholesale credit will be moved “predominantly” to Ireland from July 2018.