Buzz Aldrin’s ex-manager claims she was defamed in family lawsuit

The former business manager for Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin said she is being unfairly defamed in a lawsuit accusing her and two of his children of misusing his credit cards and slandering him.

Christina Korp also blamed people who began to “exert undue influence” on Mr Aldrin. She said in a tweet that they drove a wedge between the former astronaut, his children and herself.

She told ABC’s Good Morning America she is saddened by this.