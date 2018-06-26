Couple to be sentenced over French nanny murder

A couple are facing life behind bars for torturing their French nanny to death over a bizarre obsession. Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, were found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet following an Old Bailey trial. They had admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body in a bonfire at their home near Wimbledon in September last year. The trial had heard how Kouider had been consumed by the false idea that Miss Lionnet was in league with her former boyfriend Mark Walton, who founded Boyzone.

Sabrina Kouider, who claimed her nanny had run off with music mogul Mark Walton, was found guilty of her murder Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Over more than eight hours of recorded interrogations, Miss Lionnet was slapped, likened to a Nazi collaborator and called “worse than a murderer” by the couple. In her final days, Miss Lionnet was hit with an electrical cable and beaten so badly she had five fractured ribs and a cracked breast bone. She appeared broken and emaciated in a videoed confession hours before she was tortured and killed in the bath.

Shy Sophie Lionnet, 21, was likened to a Nazi collaborator during tape-recorded interrogations Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

When firefighters investigated pungent-smelling smoke coming from a bonfire, Medouni tried to pass off her charred remains as a sheep. And Kouider claimed to police that Miss Lionnet had run off with LA-based Mr Walton in an attempt to frame him for her disappearance. The defendants later admitted disposing of Miss Lionnet’s body but denied her murder, blaming each other for her death.

The patio, where the body was found, at the Wimbledon home in south-west of Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC had told jurors that neither were prepared to admit the truth – that they killed her out of “revenge and punishment”. Banker Medouni hung his head and fashion designer Kouider wept as they were found guilty of murder last month.

Sophie Lionnet’s mother Catherine Devallonne described her daughter’s killers as “monsters” Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA