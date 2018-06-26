DeepMind co-founder among experts to advise Government on using AI

The co-founder of Google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) firm DeepMind has been announced as an adviser to the Government’s new Office for Artificial Intelligence. Dr Demis Hassabis will offer guidance on how the UK can take advantage of the growth of artificial intelligence, which the Government says is part of its industrial strategy to make the UK a world leader in the technology. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also confirmed that fellow AI expert Tabitha Goldstaub has been named chairwoman and spokeswoman of the AI Council, a new industry body designed to promote adoption of AI.

Ms Goldstaub is the co-founder of AI firm CognitionX, an online platform which provides information and access to experts from the world of artificial intelligence. Digital minister Matt Hancock said: “Whether it’s improving travel, making banking easier or helping people live longer, AI is already revolutionising our economy and our society. “Britain is already an authority in AI, with the world’s best AI company and the leading use of AI in Government. We are determined to capitalise on this position. “Cutting-edge technology is the basis of the future of our economy. “Under this Government, investment in the tech sector doubled in the last year, is growing at three times the pace of the rest of the economy, unemployment is at a 40-year low, inequality is falling, and we are seeing the first sustained fall in debt in a generation. We must build on these strengths.”

Dr Demis Hassabis Credit: Ian West/PA