Family hail William’s great-grandmother, who sheltered Jews during Holocaust

The Duke of Cambridge has been thanked for the bravery of his great-grandmother Princess Alice, who harboured a Jewish family during the Holocaust. Descendants of Rachel Cohen praised William’s forebear, the Duke of Edinburgh’s mother, after she selflessly protected Mrs Cohen in her home – even using her deafness to foil a Nazi search. The duke privately met Evy and Philippe Cohen, the granddaughter and great-grandson of Mrs Cohen, and was told by Mr Cohen: “We all owe our existence to the courage of Princess Alice.”

Evy and Philippe Cohen, relatives of the Jewish family that Princess Alice sheltered Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun

Speaking after chatting with the duke, in the Jerusalem residence of Israel’s prime minister, Mr Cohen said: “It was extremely moving. It allowed us to tell a really difficult but beautiful part of the family history. “Prince William was very proud to know that his great-grandmother had saved our whole family. He seemed to know the story very well, and asked us questions regarding our family and how it happened.” Princess Alice, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria and wife of Prince Andrew of Greece, saved the Cohens following her friendship with Haimaki Cohen, a Jew and former MP. In September 1943, as the Nazis occupied Athens following Italy’s surrender to the Allies, Rachel, Mr Cohen’s widow, and her five children were left desperately seeking refuge. Philippe, a 31-year-old lawyer and Evy, 62, an artist, are descended from different sons of Mrs Cohen, who left Greece to join the resistance once they knew their mother and sister were safely hidden in the princess’ house.