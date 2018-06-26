Fatal shooting targets elderly siblings in Hong Kong

Four elderly siblings have been shot, one fatally, by a relative in a rare instance of gun violence in Hong Kong that was apparently sparked by a family dispute.

The two men and two women were shot in the head and arm and all were sent to a hospital, where one, an 80-year-old woman, later died, officials said.

A 44-year-old woman in possession of a gun was apprehended in a shopping mall near the site of the attack, Chief Inspector Hui Hong-kit told reporters.

“We believe the motive behind the attack was family conflict,” he said, adding that police would also investigate how the suspect obtained the weapon.