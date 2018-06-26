Former detective brands Bulmers burglary trial completely wrong

A retired detective has slammed a criminal trial in connection with a multimillion-pound raid at a cider-making family’s home as completely wrong. Former detective chief inspector Charles Hill was contacted by Esmond Bulmer following a £2 million burglary at his home in Bruton, Somerset, in March 2009. Fifteen paintings and a safe containing £400,000 worth of jewellery was taken from the home of Mr Bulmer, of the Bulmers cider family, while he was away in Barbados with his wife Susie. The couple’s housesitter, Deborah Barnjum, was hooded and tied to a banister by balaclava-clad burglars who entered the sprawling property, known as the Pavilions, at about 10pm on March 20.

Endiyon by George Frederic Watts, one of the paintings stolen from the house of Esmond and Susie Bulmer Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

She was left painfully restrained after the burglars drove away in two cars, including Mr Bulmer’s Mercedes, and was only discovered 18 hours later. Eleven men, including two builders who worked at the Pavilions, are now on trial at Bristol Crown Court in connection with the burglary and an alleged subsequent insurance fraud. Mr Hill, who worked with the Metropolitan Police for 20 years, told the jury he had spoken to police and prosecutors before giving evidence in the case. “I said conspiracy theories, such as the one that has been brought against these defendants, are wrong,” he said. “The focus of this case should be on the assault and torture of the lady who was attached to the banister of the Pavilions, the Bulmer’s house. “That should be the focus of this – not some insurance fraud. That is completely wrong.”

Apple Blossom by Sir George Clausen, one of the stolen paintings Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA