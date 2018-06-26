Gardai looking to solve riddle of pedestrian’s 2011 road death

Gardai have appealed for information about the death of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co Monaghan seven years ago.

Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney, at Lemgare, Clontibret when he was hit by a car and killed in the early hours of June 26 2011.

The Lemgare Road is described as a quiet country road, used by little traffic.

Gardai launched an appeal to anyone who was aware of an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 with a missing front air-vent grille.

It is believed Mr Traynor was hit by an old type of Audi A4, which left the scene.