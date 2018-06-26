Government to launch action plan to improve LGBT people’s lives

The Government will next week publish an action plan on advancing the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the UK.

It comes after the largest survey anywhere in the world of their experiences was carried out.

Theresa May told Cabinet that the findings of the survey, in which more than 108,000 LGBT people participated, showed that there was “more to do” to ensure the UK is a country where “no-one feels the need to hide who they are”.

The survey was presented to Cabinet as campaigners called on the Prime Minister to compensate up to 20,000 gay men who were convicted over sexual behaviour which is no longer a crime.

The great-niece of Bletchley Park code-breaker Alan Turing was joining Labour peer Lord Cashman and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell to hand in a letter requesting compensation at 10 Downing Street.

Rachel Barnes, whose great-uncle was granted a posthumous pardon in 2013 for his prosecution for homosexual acts in the 1950s, said she was sure Turing would want other gay men to receive compensation for their suffering.

“They deserve recompense for unjust imprisonment and fines, physical hardship, mental trauma and often impoverishment,” said Ms Barnes.

“No money can ever reverse lost and damaged lives but as a symbolic gesture compensation is important and the right thing to do.”

Former Royal Fusilier Stephen Close, who was convicted of consenting sex with another soldier at the age of 20 in 1983, was also among those handing in the letter.