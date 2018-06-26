Heathrow Airport operator moving international HQ out of UK

The operator of Heathrow Airport has revealed it will shift its international HQ from the UK to Amsterdam in the latest sign of concern over the impact of Brexit.

Spanish group Ferrovial – the largest shareholder in Heathrow – confirmed the move from Oxford to the Netherlands will allow it to come under European Union law following Brexit next March.

It comes after the Government voted to give the green light to a third runway at Heathrow late on Monday, with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling saying it would provide a “clear path to our future as a global nation in the post-Brexit world”.

In a statement, Ferrovial said: “Ferrovial has considered the relocation of the corporate registered office of holding companies of international businesses, currently in the UK, to a jurisdiction (Amsterdam) which is under the umbrella of European Union law.