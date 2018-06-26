Homes evacuated as Saddleworth Moor fires continue to spread

More than 30 homes have been evacuated as fires on Saddleworth Moor continue to spread – with the Army on standby to help. On Tuesday, people in the Calico Crescent area of Carrbrook, in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, were advised to leave their properties as firefighters battled flames nearby. The blaze, which has now been declared a major incident, started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain’s heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook.

Greater Manchester Police said 34 homes have been evacuated so far as strong winds drive the flames closer to residential areas. The force tweeted: “We are in contact with the army and they are on standby to help if we need them.”

Tameside Council added that two schools – Mossley Hollins High and Buckton Vale Primary – will be closed due to the ongoing fire. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service group manager for Tameside, Phil Nelson, said: “Crews are still tackling this difficult fire and are working hard to contain the blaze and prevent further fire spread. “Firefighters are faced with very difficult circumstances, intense heat and are working on challenging terrain. “Our main considerations are for crew welfare. It is physically draining working at this incident and it is vital that our firefighters have regular breaks and that relief crews are available to take over.” Meanwhile the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham thanked fire crews. He tweeted: “Huge thanks to the GM firefighters working flat out to contain this worrying situation.”