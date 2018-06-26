Hummus Bros becomes latest high street casualty

Restaurant chain Hummus Bros has become the latest casual dining firm to fall into administration.

The Mediterranean food chain had six outlets in London, but collapsed due to rising property costs and a fall in sales.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Hummus Bros said: “The combination of the pound falling after the Brexit vote, which pushed up the costs of our raw ingredients, as well as property rents and business rates going up ever higher, make the high street a very difficult place to operate in at this time.”

Ben Woodthorpe and Simon Harris of ReSolve Partners have now been brought in as administrators to the business.

The company, which has been running for 13 years, said it had tried to find sources of revenue outside of its high street stores.