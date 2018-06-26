Advertisement

  

In Pictures: Meghan and Harry join Queen for Young Leaders Awards

Meghan and Harry joined the Queen to honour young leaders at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, which is now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth.

The programme hails those who have worked to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues, including supporting people with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen ahead of the ceremony at Buckingham Palace Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Football legend David Beckham and boxer Nicola Adams were among the stars attending Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Sir Lenny Henry arrives Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
The Queen greets the VIPs &ndash; among them former prime minister Sir John Major Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the ceremony Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The duke gave a speech to those attending the ceremony before the Queen handed out the honours.

Some 61 young people received awards. Among them were…

Elizabeth Kasujja from Uganda Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Brima Manso Bangura from Sierra Leone Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Douglas Mwangi from Kenya Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Hauwa Ojeifo from Nigeria Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Zaiba Tahyya of Bangladesh Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Siposetu Sethu Mbuli from South Africa Credit: Yui Mok/PA
The Queen chats to attendees at the Young Leaders Awards Credit: John Stillwell/PA
The Duchess of Sussex also met the visitors Credit: John Stillwell/PA

