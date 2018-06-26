Israel’s president urges William to deliver ‘message of peace’ to Palestinian leader

The Duke of Cambridge has been urged by Israel’s president to take a “message of peace” to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and encourage him to take the “first step” with Israel to end the “tragedy” between their people. President Reuven Rivlin’s comments have drawn William into the politics of the region and given the remaining days of his historic Middle East tour greater importance. William is due to sit down for talks with Mr Abbas, the Palestinian Authority President, in the coming days when he visits Ramallah in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking at his official residence during a meeting with the duke and his small delegation Mr Rivlin said: “I know you are going to meet President Abbas, I would like you to send him a message of peace and tell him it is about time, it is about time that we have to find together the way to build confidence. “Build confidence as a first step to bring to understanding that we have to bring to an end the tragedy between us that goes along for more than 120 years.” The duke’s visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the first time a member of the Royal Family has travelled to the areas at the request of the Government, and something William was keen to do.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.