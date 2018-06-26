Parents of boy, 13, who went missing in Stoke-on-Trent lake 'distraught' as search continues

Parents of a 13-year-old boy who went missing after getting into difficulty in a lake are "distraught and devastated", according to police.

Divers are continuing to search a lake where Ryan Evans was last seen, after he and two friends were spotted in distress.

A Nottinghamshire Police dive team and shoreline search groups in drysuits have been combing the extensive Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, for a second day after the alarm was first raised at 5pm on Monday.

Staffordshire Police Chief Inspector John Owen said: “It is a lad by the name of Ryan Evans, who’s 13 years old – he is a local male.”

He added: “It is something no parent should ever go through.

“We need to make sure they (the parents) find out the information before anybody else.

“We’re giving them all the support they need. That’s my primary focus.”

Staffordshire Police said the underwater search was taking place in “extremely difficult conditions” at one end of the lake, where a witness last spotted the boy.

Efforts to locate the youngster started immediately following a 999 call on Monday evening, after three young males got into difficulties after going into the lake, officers said.

Two of the youngsters managed to get out of the water before emergency services arrived, but the third is still missing.