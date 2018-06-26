- ITV Report
Millions watching England at World Cup but do the public know the players' names?
England's 6-1 thrashing of Panama in the World Cup on a glorious sunny Sunday drew a peak TV audience of more than 14 million people.
A further four million tuned in to watch Gareth Southgate's men in their opening fixture against Tunisia six days earlier.
Millions more watched online - and both matches pulled in a bigger audience than the Royal Wedding in May.
But while Harry Kane and Co may have proved more popular than Prince Harry, how many people can put a name to the faces of England's stars in Russia?
ITV News went out in central London to find out.
