MMA fighter tackles mugger and warns him ‘I’ll put you to sleep’

A promising amateur MMA fighter tackled a mugger who had robbed an 83-year-old woman and warned him “if you go anywhere near your pockets I’ll put you to sleep”. Macauley Peckitt, 22, chased Mark Groves who had grabbed a pensioner’s handbag in a nasty street attack, kicked his legs away and got him in a hold which can restrict blood flow to the brain. The young amateur fighter, who has won all four of his MMA bouts in the first round and who hopes to turn pro, held on to the mugger for several minutes until police arrived.

Mugger Mark Groves was jailed for 27 months Credit: Cleveland Police/PA

Groves, 45, of Trouthall Lane, Skelton, Cleveland, was jailed for 27 months last week at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted robbery. A court official confirmed the sentence. After the case, Mr Peckitt who is an electro-mechanical engineer, recalled the dramatic incident in February when he was out walking the dog with his girlfriend Megan Keaveney. The Guisborough fighter who trains at Middlesbrough Ju Jitsu and Vale Tudo Club said: “We walked past a little old lady and then I saw a shady looking character, you just instantly knew.

MMA fighter Macauley Peckitt Credit: left) with training partner Ryan Garrett (Handout/PA