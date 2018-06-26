Football bans for England fans filmed singing anti-Semitic song at World Cup

Two men have been handed three-year football banning orders after a video appeared to show England fans singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup.

The behaviour of David Batty and Michael Burns in a bar in the Russian city of Volgograd was described as "disgraceful" by a district judge.

The city of Volgograd, which was the venue for England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia, was formerly known as Stalingrad – the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler’s army during the Second World War.

Leeds Magistrates' Court heard how the pair both had tickets for upcoming matches at the 2018 World Cup, but were ordered to return home.

The pair both accepted the banning notice, which was served under the 1989 Football Spectators Act, when they appeared in court on Tuesday.