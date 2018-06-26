Peace campaigners brand arms conference delegates ‘murderers’

Peace campaigners protesting outside an international arms conference shouted “murderers” and “shame” at those attending the event. Scores of campaigners from the Sink the Arms Fair Coalition were joined by other groups to protest outside the Undersea Defence Technology conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. The three-day event involves presentations on new subsea weaponry and technology with around 1,100 people from 40 countries expected to attend. Dozens of police were at the scene moving campaigners – some dressed the as grim reaper while others wore forensic-style white suits stained with fake blood – away from the venue entrance, backed up by several mounted officers.

A handful of protesters staged a sit-down protest past the barriers and one man is understood to have been arrested. Among the groups in the coalition are the Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), Scotland Against Militarism, Campaign Against Arms Trade ad the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign. They were joined by faith groups and unions and many protesters criticised Glasgow City Council, which has 90% ownership in the company which owns the SEC. Practical support for the event was provided through the Glasgow Convention Bureau, part of the council’s arm’s length organisation Glasgow Life.

Protesters laid out like bodies outside the conference Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA