Police officer and security guard killed in attacks near Japanese school

A knife-wielding man has killed an officer in a police station in northern Japan, before taking the man’s gun and fatally shooting a security guard at the entrance to a nearby school. Toyama prefectural police and said the unidentified male suspect, who walked into the school, was shot by a second policeman and captured after the mid-afternoon attack, when children were still inside the facility. Police said the man’s motive was not known.

Investigators work at an elementary school after the shooting Credit: AP

Children were taken to the elementary school gymnasium for safety after being cautioned by police, principal Yoshiaki Iino told reporters. Teachers called police and an ambulance after spotting the suspect in the school yard and the guard lying on the ground. TV footage showed a number of officers outside the school. Parents came to pick up their children, with some saying the attacker’s brief intrusion reminded them of a 2001 attack at an Osaka school in which eight children were killed and 15 others, including teachers, were injured. Public television station NHK and other Japanese media said police said the suspect was 21 years old. He was shot in the stomach. Prefectural police director Tomohiro Yamada apologised over the incident. “We regret that the police officer had his gun stolen,” he said.

A knife-wielding man fatally slashed a policeman before using his gun to shoot a security guard Credit: AP