Pride, resilience and worry part of life for armed forces children, report finds

Children of armed forces servicemen and women are sometimes being put into foster care when overseas deployments leave them without any suitable family to care for them, a report has found. The Children’s Commissioner for England’s report into life for the sons and daughters of serving soldiers identifies that while most children develop effective coping strategies, some are forced to go into temporary care with strangers if both parents are deployed at the same time. Other children reported being unsettled from moving house, school and even country multiple times, making them feel anxious, while many said they pined for their absent parent despite being “happy, resilient and incredibly proud” to have a mother or father in the armed forces. Commissioner Anne Longfield said: “Belonging to a military family was central to their identity and sense of self, and it is clear that we should celebrate the contribution and the sacrifices made by military families.

“However, more can be done to improve the services that help these children as they cope with the pressures brought about by frequent moves and parental deployment. “I want to see a child-focused approach to supporting military families that takes into account the complex challenges that are inevitably part of growing up in an armed forces family.” While the report found the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has a range of policies about minimising disruption to family life, there was confusion as to how they operate in practice. The 40 children involved in the study were said to be “resilient, spirited and well able to deal with the turmoil of a mobile lifestyle”, and some said they enjoyed the safety of living in military quarters.

