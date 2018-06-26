Prince William asked to deliver message of peace in Middle East

On an historic trip to the Holy Land, Prince William has discovered that it’s not easy to avoid getting tangled in the complex politics of the region. The visit – the first by a British Royal to Israel and Occupied Palestine – was designed to be as non-political as possible. Anytime spent on one side is being spent on the other. Meetings with Israeli leaders are being mirrored by meetings with Palestinian ones. But it was at one of those meetings today that the Prince was asked to deliver a message of peace to the other side. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called William a “pilgrim” and said: “You are writing a new page in history.”

Prince William meets Israeli's President Reuven Rivlin Credit: AP

And then Mr Rivlin asked the Prince - at his meeting tomorrow with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority: “I'd like you to send him a message of peace. And tell him it is about time that we have to find together a way to build confidence.” It is no bad thing for British diplomats – who had rather hoped the Duke’s visit would remind people that the long-running dispute between Israel and the Palestinians is still here – and still unresolved. And royal aides noted that the Israeli President will often ask visitors to convey messages of peace when he knows they will be crossing the border to see Mr Abbas. The Duke of Cambridge knew that he would have to tread a very careful path this week but he arrived in Israel knowing that he had the support of all sides, because they wanted this visit to be a success. The Royal Family had always been advised not to come to Israel or the West Bank for fear of upsetting either the Israelis or the Palestinians.

Prince William as he meets with Jewish and Arab children at the Neve Golan Stadium in Jaffa, Israel Credit: AP