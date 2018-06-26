Rescue boat heads for Malta after Italy agrees to take in some migrants

A German aid ship carrying more than 200 migrants is heading for Malta after Italy agreed to take in some of the passengers, ending Europe’s second impasse this month over people rescued off Libya’s coast by humanitarian groups. Italian premier Giuseppe Conte said after a phone call with the Maltese prime minister that the boat, operated by Mission Lifeline, would disembark in Malta and its legal standing would be investigated. Mr Conte said: “Italy will do its part to accept a quota of migrants aboard the Lifeline, with the hope that also other European countries would do the same, as some have previously indicated.”

The Lifeline has been blocked in the Mediterranean Sea since last week, when both Italy and Malta refused to grant it access to their ports. The impasse was similar to another this month over the Aquarius, a rescue ship operated by French aid groups. The ship carrying 630 migrants had its journey to land extended by a week after Malta and Italy would not grant docking rights. Spain ultimately agreed to accept the passengers, and the Aquarius travelled an additional 900 miles to get there.

Rescued migrants on board the vessel Credit: Mission Lifeline/AP

Italy’s Sky TG24, which visited the Lifeline on Monday, said it was about four times over passenger capacity and running low on fuel. According to Sky, it had on board 224 migrants, including eight children, and 10 crew members. Italy’s new hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has made clear he does not want rescue ships run by non-governmental agencies to ferry migrants to Italy again. Mr Conte is pressing European peers to take on more of the migrant burden when they meet at a summit later this week. In a tweet about the Lifeline, Mr Salvini said the “illegal ship will finally be seized” when it arrives in Malta, adding: “For women and children truly fleeing war, the ports are open, for all the others, no.” Mr Salvini has likened the ships run by private aid groups under non-Italian flags to taxi services that are serving migrant smugglers.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has launched a crackdown on private European-flagged rescue ships Credit: AP