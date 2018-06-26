SDLP: NI should not be punished over Brexit during powersharing impasse

Northern Ireland should not be “punished” by political rivals while Brexit laws are prepared, the SDLP said. Leader Colum Eastwood urged the British and Irish Governments to reconvene a British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference to “clear the decks” and allow restoration of political powersharing. Stormont has not sat for months in a row over a botched green energy scheme which led to the resignation of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, collapse of the institutions, and deadlock between former coalition partners Sinn Fein and the DUP.

Mr Eastwood said: “The SDLP will not allow our people to be punished by those who have trapped powersharing in stalemate – and both Governments should ensure that is the case. “Those who claim to be true to the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement now must act. The consequences of doing nothing will be catastrophic.” Last week, the Withdrawal Bill passed through the legislatures of Westminster.

Mr Eastwood added: “This legislation is soon to be made law without the consent of the people of Northern Ireland.” Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley took part in the British-Irish Council in Guernsey last week. The first ministers of Scotland and Wales were also at the summit.

