Taoiseach: European border security should be stepped up

Ireland’s Taoiseach has called for border security to be stepped up to tackle the migrants dispute.

Leo Varadkar urged zero-tolerance of human trafficking.

The Irish Defence Forces LE Samuel Beckett patrol vessel was deployed on the EU’s Operation Sophia in the Mediterranean earlier this year.

Some rescue ships run by charities have recently been stranded for days after Italy closed its ports.

The Taoiseach told the Dail parliament in Dublin: “We need to step up border security because what is happening in parts of Africa is really terrible.

“People are travelling huge distances and traffickers put them into boats that are not seaworthy, knowing full well the European navies and others will come to the rescue.”

He added: “That is something that cannot be encouraged.